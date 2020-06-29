5977 Guthrie 2

Amenities

Move-In Special Near Culver City - Property Id: 72424



Move in in April and get Half Off the 2nd Full Month's Rent! Super cute unit close to Culver City, Kaiser Hospital, 10 FWY and posh Beverlywood. Great lower unit with wood laminate floors in living and dining room. Carpet in bedroom. Kitchen comes with stove, and fridge, and there is a full-size washer and dryer in the laundry room. One car garage in back and plenty of street parking. No pets. No AC. Tenant pays for gas, electric and trash. Appliances are in good working order. Owner does not pay for maintenance.



No Pets Allowed



