All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5973 Guthrie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5973 Guthrie Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

5973 Guthrie Avenue

5973 Guthrie Avenue · (424) 442-0770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5973 Guthrie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Bright and spacious condo like unit in small (4 unit) building on a quiet street in Faircrest Heights - Beverlywood adj community. All new rehab and ready for rent. This ground floor unit features free internet access, central AC, upgraded hardwood floors throughout with tile-like kitchen and bath. High-end appliances including, stainless steel six burner Smeg gas range, refrigerator and washer/dryer. There is an abundance of storage space inside and outside of unit. There is Tandem parking behind unit in addition to free street parking

Virtual showings available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have any available units?
5973 Guthrie Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have?
Some of 5973 Guthrie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5973 Guthrie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5973 Guthrie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5973 Guthrie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5973 Guthrie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5973 Guthrie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5973 Guthrie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5973 Guthrie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5973 Guthrie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5973 Guthrie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5973 Guthrie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5973 Guthrie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity