5973 Guthrie Avenue

Amenities
Bright and spacious condo like unit in small (4 unit) building on a quiet street in Faircrest Heights - Beverlywood adj community. All new rehab and ready for rent. This ground floor unit features free internet access, central AC, upgraded hardwood floors throughout with tile-like kitchen and bath. High-end appliances including, stainless steel six burner Smeg gas range, refrigerator and washer/dryer. There is an abundance of storage space inside and outside of unit. There is Tandem parking behind unit in addition to free street parking
Virtual showings available