Los Angeles, CA
5971 W 86th Pl
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

5971 W 86th Pl

5971 West 86th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5971 West 86th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now!

Located on a nice street in great area of Westchester near stores/shops and close to the beach, LAX, Marina del Rey, RUNWAY Playa Vista retail, LMU and the 405/105 freeways.

- Beautiful hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen and baths which are tile.
- New kitchen and bathroom floors going in now!
- New lights in living room!
- New ceiling fans in each bedroom!
- Newly painted!
- New heating system installed!
- Very well maintained front yard (rear yard not available)
- One space in two car garage plus driveway parking and street parking. One spot in garage goes to this unit.
-2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living room. Hardwood floors. *Washer/dryer hookups. $2,600.

Utilities: Owner pays water & gardener.

Really must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 W 86th Pl have any available units?
5971 W 86th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5971 W 86th Pl have?
Some of 5971 W 86th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 W 86th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5971 W 86th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 W 86th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5971 W 86th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5971 W 86th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5971 W 86th Pl offers parking.
Does 5971 W 86th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5971 W 86th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 W 86th Pl have a pool?
No, 5971 W 86th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5971 W 86th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5971 W 86th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 W 86th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5971 W 86th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
