5971 W 86th Pl

Amenities
Available now!
Located on a nice street in great area of Westchester near stores/shops and close to the beach, LAX, Marina del Rey, RUNWAY Playa Vista retail, LMU and the 405/105 freeways.
- Beautiful hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen and baths which are tile.
- New kitchen and bathroom floors going in now!
- New lights in living room!
- New ceiling fans in each bedroom!
- Newly painted!
- New heating system installed!
- Very well maintained front yard (rear yard not available)
- One space in two car garage plus driveway parking and street parking. One spot in garage goes to this unit.
-2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living room. Hardwood floors. *Washer/dryer hookups. $2,600.
Utilities: Owner pays water & gardener.
Really must see!