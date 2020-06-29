5971 W 86th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now!



Located on a nice street in great area of Westchester near stores/shops and close to the beach, LAX, Marina del Rey, RUNWAY Playa Vista retail, LMU and the 405/105 freeways.



- Beautiful hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen and baths which are tile.

- New kitchen and bathroom floors going in now!

- New lights in living room!

- New ceiling fans in each bedroom!

- Newly painted!

- New heating system installed!

- Very well maintained front yard (rear yard not available)

- One space in two car garage plus driveway parking and street parking. One spot in garage goes to this unit.

-2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living room. Hardwood floors. *Washer/dryer hookups. $2,600.



Utilities: Owner pays water & gardener.



Really must see!