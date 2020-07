5959 Topeka Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 bath House in Tarzana for Rent - Very large 2112 square foot house. Large three bedroom house; two bathrooms. Large dining room could be multi purpose room. Great backyard. Private long driveway. Double oven. Will consider small dog with extra deposit. Large master with bathroom. Close to major bus line: 101 Ventura Freeway and Ventura Blvd. Wholefoods giant Market early July : 12 Mo lease minimum. Central AC. Fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups. Two car large attached garage, automatic opener, with easy access to kitchen area. Newly cleaned carpet, paint, tile, fixtures, window coverings, and more. House is set back from street, very private and quiet. Paid Amenities: gardener



(RLNE5173956)