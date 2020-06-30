All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

5956 COSTELLO Avenue

5956 Costello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5956 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled townhome! Nestled away with peaceful park-like grounds, surrounded by mature trees. Prime rear location away from any major streets or noise. Generous sized living room with fireplace and oversized balcony. Kitchen opens up to the dinning room, perfect for gatherings. Two spacious bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms and large closets. One of the bedrooms has a lounge area, perfect for an office or gym. The 2 car garage is attached and has direct access to the unit for ultimate privacy and convenience. Association pool, spa and bbq area. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have any available units?
5956 COSTELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have?
Some of 5956 COSTELLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5956 COSTELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5956 COSTELLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5956 COSTELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5956 COSTELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5956 COSTELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

