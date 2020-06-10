5952 West 85TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PLEASE NOTE IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE BELOW IN CAPS; Absolutely charming and gorgeously maintained the two-bedroom duplex unit. There are original hardwood floors throughout, tons of original vintage charm and excellent upgrades including granite countertops, dishwasher, spacious built-in closets and excellent touches such as dimmer switches in the bedrooms, moldings and french shutter windows. But that's not all! The backyard is a luscious and spacious retreat complete with large grassy lawn area, seating and BBQ area and all adorned with outdoor string lights. This corner lot has an expansive front yard as well, a shared one car garage with laundry inside and plenty of driveway parking. PLEASE NOTE INCREASED PRICE AND AN IMPORTANT ADJUSTMENT - AVAILABLE UNIT IS NOW THE FRONT UNIT WITH MORE UPGRADES AND A QUIETER LOCATION. VERY SIMILAR BUT BETTER. NEW PICTURES COMING SOON.