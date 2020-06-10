All apartments in Los Angeles
5952 West 85TH Place
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

5952 West 85TH Place

5952 West 85th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5952 West 85th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PLEASE NOTE IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE BELOW IN CAPS; Absolutely charming and gorgeously maintained the two-bedroom duplex unit. There are original hardwood floors throughout, tons of original vintage charm and excellent upgrades including granite countertops, dishwasher, spacious built-in closets and excellent touches such as dimmer switches in the bedrooms, moldings and french shutter windows. But that's not all! The backyard is a luscious and spacious retreat complete with large grassy lawn area, seating and BBQ area and all adorned with outdoor string lights. This corner lot has an expansive front yard as well, a shared one car garage with laundry inside and plenty of driveway parking. PLEASE NOTE INCREASED PRICE AND AN IMPORTANT ADJUSTMENT - AVAILABLE UNIT IS NOW THE FRONT UNIT WITH MORE UPGRADES AND A QUIETER LOCATION. VERY SIMILAR BUT BETTER. NEW PICTURES COMING SOON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 West 85TH Place have any available units?
5952 West 85TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5952 West 85TH Place have?
Some of 5952 West 85TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 West 85TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5952 West 85TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 West 85TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5952 West 85TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5952 West 85TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5952 West 85TH Place offers parking.
Does 5952 West 85TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5952 West 85TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 West 85TH Place have a pool?
No, 5952 West 85TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5952 West 85TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5952 West 85TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 West 85TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5952 West 85TH Place has units with dishwashers.
