5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental)

Amenities
HUGE luxury 4bed/4bath Townhouse for Rent $6,500. - A 4bed/4bath luxury single family townhouse (no shared walls) in a private, gated 10 townhouse community. Dramatic open floor plans. Built using the finest materials, designer kitchens & baths w/ custom cabinetry, Bertazzoni range, w/ city views, hardwood floors, approx. 10' ceilings & abundant natural light. Wired for home automation, moments from great shopping & dining on a gated, private street. Neighborhood recently named one of the Top 10 neighborhoods in US. Stylish 3-story modern detached home built in 2015. Enter into the ground level, boasting a private guest suite plus a designer bathroom. The home's second floor features abundant natural light & dramatic 10 feet ceilings. The main attraction is the beautiful open kitchen with quartz countertops, eat in center Island, Bertazzoni stove & stainless appliances which opens to the large dining area perfect for gatherings. The generously sized great room creates a seamless flow for family living or entertaining! Located upstairs, the master suite offers dazzling views of Century City & the Hollywood Sign, a large walk-in custom closet, en suite bath & two well, proportioned bedrooms. Finished from head to toe home with direct 3-car garage entrance a no shared walls. It's close to cafes & restaurants along the Faircrest Heights strip, pedestrian-friendly streets, near The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Cedars, and LACMA.
Min 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities and water/trash. Ring doorbell and ADT system installed that can be transferred into new tenants name.
Pets ok: small dog and cat ok, with pet deposit and extra pet rent.
(RLNE5219719)