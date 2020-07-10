All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental)
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental)

5939 Luna Park · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Luna Park, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
HUGE luxury 4bed/4bath Townhouse for Rent $6,500. - A 4bed/4bath luxury single family townhouse (no shared walls) in a private, gated 10 townhouse community. Dramatic open floor plans. Built using the finest materials, designer kitchens & baths w/ custom cabinetry, Bertazzoni range, w/ city views, hardwood floors, approx. 10' ceilings & abundant natural light. Wired for home automation, moments from great shopping & dining on a gated, private street. Neighborhood recently named one of the Top 10 neighborhoods in US. Stylish 3-story modern detached home built in 2015. Enter into the ground level, boasting a private guest suite plus a designer bathroom. The home's second floor features abundant natural light & dramatic 10 feet ceilings. The main attraction is the beautiful open kitchen with quartz countertops, eat in center Island, Bertazzoni stove & stainless appliances which opens to the large dining area perfect for gatherings. The generously sized great room creates a seamless flow for family living or entertaining! Located upstairs, the master suite offers dazzling views of Century City & the Hollywood Sign, a large walk-in custom closet, en suite bath & two well, proportioned bedrooms. Finished from head to toe home with direct 3-car garage entrance a no shared walls. It's close to cafes & restaurants along the Faircrest Heights strip, pedestrian-friendly streets, near The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Cedars, and LACMA.
Min 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities and water/trash. Ring doorbell and ADT system installed that can be transferred into new tenants name.
Pets ok: small dog and cat ok, with pet deposit and extra pet rent.

(RLNE5219719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have any available units?
5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have?
Some of 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental)'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) currently offering any rent specials?
5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) is pet friendly.
Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) offer parking?
Yes, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) offers parking.
Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have a pool?
No, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) does not have a pool.
Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have accessible units?
No, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 W. Luna Park (Single Family Rental) does not have units with dishwashers.
