Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5935 Playa Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5935 Playa Vista Drive

5935 Playa Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Playa Vista Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
A beautiful custom architecture in one of the best community with touches of an Italian Villa, Villa d'Este is one of the most uniquely designed building in Playa Vista. This unit is ideally located corner suite with two balconies facing Crescent Park and you have one of the most attractive well suited home in the area. The French doors open to fresh ocean breezes and romantic sunsets. Easily converted to three bedrooms with dual fireplace, this single story residence features endless custom touches and views of the park. Private style entrance near the elevator and garage opens to fabulous kitchen with granite counters along with stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, two baths; a spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom and laundry in the unit. Best side by side parking, located directly in front of the elevator. This unit is located centered right between Crescent Park with its own putting green, on one side and the pool, gym and many Centre Pointe amenities on the other. This beautiful home is immediately available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have any available units?
5935 Playa Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have?
Some of 5935 Playa Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 Playa Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Playa Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Playa Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5935 Playa Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5935 Playa Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5935 Playa Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5935 Playa Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5935 Playa Vista Drive has accessible units.
Does 5935 Playa Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 Playa Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
