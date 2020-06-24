5935 Playa Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool putting green garage

A beautiful custom architecture in one of the best community with touches of an Italian Villa, Villa d'Este is one of the most uniquely designed building in Playa Vista. This unit is ideally located corner suite with two balconies facing Crescent Park and you have one of the most attractive well suited home in the area. The French doors open to fresh ocean breezes and romantic sunsets. Easily converted to three bedrooms with dual fireplace, this single story residence features endless custom touches and views of the park. Private style entrance near the elevator and garage opens to fabulous kitchen with granite counters along with stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, two baths; a spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom and laundry in the unit. Best side by side parking, located directly in front of the elevator. This unit is located centered right between Crescent Park with its own putting green, on one side and the pool, gym and many Centre Pointe amenities on the other. This beautiful home is immediately available!