All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5933 CORAL Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5933 CORAL Place
Last updated February 23 2020 at 8:04 AM

5933 CORAL Place

5933 Coral Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5933 Coral Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
New contemporary single-family home in Playa Vista is ready for your trendy California life style! This elegant luxury 3-story home has it all! Top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with customized California closets and 2 full baths. 2nd floor has an amazing gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a large eat-at island, a spacious open concept great room and dining room, and an abundance of windows with natural sunlight that flows throughout. The ground level has a generous multi-purpose room used as an office but you can create it to be your own workout, arts & craft, or entertainment room. On each floor level you can slide the glass doors open and walk onto the patio or balcony to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze and lushes greenery landscape. Walking distance to Whole Foods, CVS, Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care, Cinemark, Yogaworks, dining, shopping, parks, trails, and beach. No Pets. No Smoking. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 CORAL Place have any available units?
5933 CORAL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 CORAL Place have?
Some of 5933 CORAL Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 CORAL Place currently offering any rent specials?
5933 CORAL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 CORAL Place pet-friendly?
No, 5933 CORAL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5933 CORAL Place offer parking?
Yes, 5933 CORAL Place offers parking.
Does 5933 CORAL Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5933 CORAL Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 CORAL Place have a pool?
Yes, 5933 CORAL Place has a pool.
Does 5933 CORAL Place have accessible units?
No, 5933 CORAL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 CORAL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 CORAL Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College