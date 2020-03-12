5933 CORAL Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage yoga

New contemporary single-family home in Playa Vista is ready for your trendy California life style! This elegant luxury 3-story home has it all! Top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with customized California closets and 2 full baths. 2nd floor has an amazing gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a large eat-at island, a spacious open concept great room and dining room, and an abundance of windows with natural sunlight that flows throughout. The ground level has a generous multi-purpose room used as an office but you can create it to be your own workout, arts & craft, or entertainment room. On each floor level you can slide the glass doors open and walk onto the patio or balcony to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze and lushes greenery landscape. Walking distance to Whole Foods, CVS, Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care, Cinemark, Yogaworks, dining, shopping, parks, trails, and beach. No Pets. No Smoking. Renters Insurance required.