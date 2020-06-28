All apartments in Los Angeles
5918 CHULA VISTA Way

5918 Chula Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Chula Vista Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought after destinations in the world.So if this is the place to be then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique Chula Vista Townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on 3 levels with a 2-car direct access garage, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Balconies, Hardwood floors, Stainless Appliances, Central Air & Heat and so much more.Welcome home to your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have any available units?
5918 CHULA VISTA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have?
Some of 5918 CHULA VISTA Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 CHULA VISTA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5918 CHULA VISTA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 CHULA VISTA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way offers parking.
Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have a pool?
No, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way does not have a pool.
Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have accessible units?
No, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 CHULA VISTA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 CHULA VISTA Way has units with dishwashers.
