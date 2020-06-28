5918 CHULA VISTA Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought after destinations in the world.So if this is the place to be then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique Chula Vista Townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on 3 levels with a 2-car direct access garage, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Balconies, Hardwood floors, Stainless Appliances, Central Air & Heat and so much more.Welcome home to your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills.