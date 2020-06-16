5916 ANNAN Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 1-bedroom in Highland Park/Eagle Rock. All utilities included with rent. This cozy lower unit of a charming duplex cottage is located on a quiet street in the hills and surrounded by trees. Extend your living space to the private outdoor patio/deck. This unit features travertine floors, ample cabinet space, and exposed brick in the living room. In the updated bathroom, you'll have extra storage space, a pedestal sink, and a bathtub. A shared laundry room is conveniently located on-site. Enjoy the expansive treetop views of the rolling hills of Eagle Rock as you sip your morning coffee or entertain for an al fresco dinner with friends on the tranquil, quiet hillside. This rare gem is perfect for artists or creative types looking for a private escape in a great neighborhood. Conveniently located near major freeways, Old Town Pasadena, museums, shops, and Highland Park. Pets will be considered. Available Feb 15. One year lease required. Landlord pays water, electric, gas, trash.