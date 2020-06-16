All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

5916 ANNAN Way

5916 Annan Way · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Annan Way, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 1-bedroom in Highland Park/Eagle Rock. All utilities included with rent. This cozy lower unit of a charming duplex cottage is located on a quiet street in the hills and surrounded by trees. Extend your living space to the private outdoor patio/deck. This unit features travertine floors, ample cabinet space, and exposed brick in the living room. In the updated bathroom, you'll have extra storage space, a pedestal sink, and a bathtub. A shared laundry room is conveniently located on-site. Enjoy the expansive treetop views of the rolling hills of Eagle Rock as you sip your morning coffee or entertain for an al fresco dinner with friends on the tranquil, quiet hillside. This rare gem is perfect for artists or creative types looking for a private escape in a great neighborhood. Conveniently located near major freeways, Old Town Pasadena, museums, shops, and Highland Park. Pets will be considered. Available Feb 15. One year lease required. Landlord pays water, electric, gas, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 ANNAN Way have any available units?
5916 ANNAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 ANNAN Way have?
Some of 5916 ANNAN Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 ANNAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
5916 ANNAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 ANNAN Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 ANNAN Way is pet friendly.
Does 5916 ANNAN Way offer parking?
No, 5916 ANNAN Way does not offer parking.
Does 5916 ANNAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 ANNAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 ANNAN Way have a pool?
No, 5916 ANNAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 5916 ANNAN Way have accessible units?
No, 5916 ANNAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 ANNAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 ANNAN Way has units with dishwashers.

