5912 Alcove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL single story home for lease. Many upgrades throughout this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings and recessed lighting. Designer kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, amazing white cabinets and beautifully designed light fixtures. Formal Dining room with exquisite light fixture adding elegance to the room. Bathrooms remodeled with marble showers and marble heated floors for your warmth. Master bathroom has heated towel rack. Recess lighting, ceiling fans and chandler illuminate all 3 bedrooms. Natural light from living room French doors leading to the back yard. Private backyard with custom fire pit perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Additional amenities, a truly must see.