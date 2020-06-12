All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5912 Alcove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5912 Alcove Avenue
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

5912 Alcove Avenue

5912 Alcove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5912 Alcove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL single story home for lease. Many upgrades throughout this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings and recessed lighting. Designer kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, amazing white cabinets and beautifully designed light fixtures. Formal Dining room with exquisite light fixture adding elegance to the room. Bathrooms remodeled with marble showers and marble heated floors for your warmth. Master bathroom has heated towel rack. Recess lighting, ceiling fans and chandler illuminate all 3 bedrooms. Natural light from living room French doors leading to the back yard. Private backyard with custom fire pit perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Additional amenities, a truly must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Alcove Avenue have any available units?
5912 Alcove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Alcove Avenue have?
Some of 5912 Alcove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Alcove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Alcove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Alcove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5912 Alcove Avenue offer parking?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Alcove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Alcove Avenue have a pool?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Alcove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Alcove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Alcove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College