5908 Wilkinson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath home for rent in desirable Valley Village location. Located in a great neighborhood with access to shopping, dining, freeways, and places of worship.

The property great open layout with almost 2,300 sq ft of living space, 2 car garage, and large tranquil backyard, great for enjoying with family and hosting get togethers.



Details: $4,750 Rent, and $4750 security deposit. Back ground and credit verification, no evictions or bankruptcy, $55 application fee (non refundable)

- 12 month lease offered, flexible terms offered with adjusted rate

- Tentant is responsible for utilities: Gas, water, electric, cable, wifi,



Please email or text for additional information



Thanks