Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 AM

5908 Wilkinson Ave

5908 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Wilkinson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath home for rent in desirable Valley Village location. Located in a great neighborhood with access to shopping, dining, freeways, and places of worship.
The property great open layout with almost 2,300 sq ft of living space, 2 car garage, and large tranquil backyard, great for enjoying with family and hosting get togethers.

Details: $4,750 Rent, and $4750 security deposit. Back ground and credit verification, no evictions or bankruptcy, $55 application fee (non refundable)
- 12 month lease offered, flexible terms offered with adjusted rate
- Tentant is responsible for utilities: Gas, water, electric, cable, wifi,

Please email or text for additional information

Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have any available units?
5908 Wilkinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have?
Some of 5908 Wilkinson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Wilkinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Wilkinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Wilkinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Wilkinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Wilkinson Ave offers parking.
Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 Wilkinson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have a pool?
No, 5908 Wilkinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5908 Wilkinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Wilkinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Wilkinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
