Los Angeles, CA
5904 LOCKSLEY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 LOCKSLEY Place

5904 W Locksley Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5904 W Locksley Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
A stunning 3-bed, 2.5 bath Spanish Colonial Revival home sits elegantly at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac in the tranquil hills of Bronson Canyon. Built in 1937 & bursting with charm, the original vintage details - arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, a rotunda foyer, built-ins, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, step down formal living room & original tiled bath - remain throughout. Nature is made prominent with extraordinary views, as a vast picture windows look out onto the canyon and handsome French doors open onto an alluring courtyard with babbling fountain. A split-level floor plan embraces two bedrooms on the main floor with one bedroom and art room on upper, accessed through stairs in backyard. The kitchen and bath have both been updated for contemporary appeal while keeping with the vintage character. Located in the desirable Oaks Homeowners Association, this spectacular home is situated close to the park and the picturesque shops and restaurants of Los Feliz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have any available units?
5904 LOCKSLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have?
Some of 5904 LOCKSLEY Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 LOCKSLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
5904 LOCKSLEY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 LOCKSLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place offer parking?
Yes, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place does offer parking.
Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have a pool?
No, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 LOCKSLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 LOCKSLEY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
