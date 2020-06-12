5904 LOCKSLEY Place

Amenities

A stunning 3-bed, 2.5 bath Spanish Colonial Revival home sits elegantly at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac in the tranquil hills of Bronson Canyon. Built in 1937 & bursting with charm, the original vintage details - arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, a rotunda foyer, built-ins, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, step down formal living room & original tiled bath - remain throughout. Nature is made prominent with extraordinary views, as a vast picture windows look out onto the canyon and handsome French doors open onto an alluring courtyard with babbling fountain. A split-level floor plan embraces two bedrooms on the main floor with one bedroom and art room on upper, accessed through stairs in backyard. The kitchen and bath have both been updated for contemporary appeal while keeping with the vintage character. Located in the desirable Oaks Homeowners Association, this spectacular home is situated close to the park and the picturesque shops and restaurants of Los Feliz.