5901 VANALDEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

CALL JOE FOR ALL YOUR REAL ESTATE NEEDS (818)884-5478 !!! COME ON IN TO THIS GREAT TARZANA NEIGHBORHOOD ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET ** THIS CHARMING 3 BR - 2 BA TRADITIONAL GEM BOASTS 1609 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE AND AND EXPANSIVE 9,018 SQ FT LOT ** HOME FEATURES INCLUDE A LARGE LIVING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, AND A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE ** THE RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND OPENS TO A WONDERFUL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ** THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILING, WALK IN CLOSET, AND BRICK FIREPLACE ** THE GORGEOUS BACKYARD IS A PERFECT SPOT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH ITS LARGE DECK, AND BUILT IN BBQ ** HOME COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR, AND WASHER / DRYER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!