Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5901 Hanna Avenue
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5901 Hanna Avenue
5901 Hanna Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5901 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single-family home located in Warner Center in Woodland Hills, 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Close to the Village, Freeway, Shopping and Restaurants.
Available in October.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue have any available units?
5901 Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5901 Hanna Avenue have?
Some of 5901 Hanna Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 5901 Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Hanna Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Hanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Hanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 5901 Hanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5901 Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Hanna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
