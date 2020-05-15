5901 Center Dr

Amenities
**WANTED ROOMMATE IN WEST LA** -**$1959.50**
**Lease goes until September 30,2020**
**Available Move in Date- Currently available, looking to get the space filled as soon as possible**
I am a 24 year old female living in a two bedroom two bathroom in a very spacious apartment. I am looking for a roommate who would get their own private bed and bath. I practice a healthy life style, and work full time as a Personal Trainer at Equinox. I have two cats that are very sweet and friendly, but that being said I keep the place very clean and have an air purifier to remove any cat allergens from the space.
It is a very nice apartment with excellent amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center, movie theater, game room, roof top lounge, etc. This apartment complex is brand new, as I am the first to live in this room with all new kitchen appliances, in-unit washer and dryers and hardwood floors. The room has two parking spots included with guest parking available as well.
The location is right by Culver City but under a 15 minute drive to the beach! Lots of nice shopping and restaurants nearby. I feel very safe in this location, the place has great security. The people living here are mostly young and very friendly.
Rent is $1959.50 per person a month. Water is included, additional utility charges cost about $50 more per person a month. No need for a security deposit, I already paid it.