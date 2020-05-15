All apartments in Los Angeles
5901 Center Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:08 AM

5901 Center Dr

5901 Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
**WANTED ROOMMATE IN WEST LA** -**$1959.50**
**Lease goes until September 30,2020**
**Available Move in Date- Currently available, looking to get the space filled as soon as possible**

I am a 24 year old female living in a two bedroom two bathroom in a very spacious apartment. I am looking for a roommate who would get their own private bed and bath. I practice a healthy life style, and work full time as a Personal Trainer at Equinox. I have two cats that are very sweet and friendly, but that being said I keep the place very clean and have an air purifier to remove any cat allergens from the space.

It is a very nice apartment with excellent amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center, movie theater, game room, roof top lounge, etc. This apartment complex is brand new, as I am the first to live in this room with all new kitchen appliances, in-unit washer and dryers and hardwood floors. The room has two parking spots included with guest parking available as well.

The location is right by Culver City but under a 15 minute drive to the beach! Lots of nice shopping and restaurants nearby. I feel very safe in this location, the place has great security. The people living here are mostly young and very friendly.

Rent is $1959.50 per person a month. Water is included, additional utility charges cost about $50 more per person a month. No need for a security deposit, I already paid it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Center Dr have any available units?
5901 Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Center Dr have?
Some of 5901 Center Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Center Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Center Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Center Dr offers parking.
Does 5901 Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Center Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Center Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Center Dr has a pool.
Does 5901 Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 5901 Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Center Dr has units with dishwashers.

