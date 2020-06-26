5900 CAHILL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively remodeled Tarzana home on a fantastic street in a great mid-block location. 3BR+ den that could easily be a 4th bedroom, this home has updated plumbing, electrical, new flooring, new stucco, new interior and exterior paint, new cabinets throughout, new windows, new rear cement patio, new landscaping and sprinklers in front and back yard, new AC/Heat, new recessed LED lighting, new ceiling fans, new front door, new bathrooms, new kitchen, all new appliances, new exterior lighting, and new window treatments throughout house. Great floor plan with dedicated dining room and a family room and Den that open to the spacious, wide-open backyard. Close to Tarzana Park, local elementary, middle, and high schools, close to the orange line, central to freeways. Finally, a fantastic lease property that has been extensively remodeled and is move-in ready, just in time for summer!