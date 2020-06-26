All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5900 CAHILL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5900 CAHILL Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

5900 CAHILL Avenue

5900 Cahill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5900 Cahill Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extensively remodeled Tarzana home on a fantastic street in a great mid-block location. 3BR+ den that could easily be a 4th bedroom, this home has updated plumbing, electrical, new flooring, new stucco, new interior and exterior paint, new cabinets throughout, new windows, new rear cement patio, new landscaping and sprinklers in front and back yard, new AC/Heat, new recessed LED lighting, new ceiling fans, new front door, new bathrooms, new kitchen, all new appliances, new exterior lighting, and new window treatments throughout house. Great floor plan with dedicated dining room and a family room and Den that open to the spacious, wide-open backyard. Close to Tarzana Park, local elementary, middle, and high schools, close to the orange line, central to freeways. Finally, a fantastic lease property that has been extensively remodeled and is move-in ready, just in time for summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have any available units?
5900 CAHILL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have?
Some of 5900 CAHILL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 CAHILL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5900 CAHILL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 CAHILL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5900 CAHILL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5900 CAHILL Avenue offers parking.
Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 CAHILL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have a pool?
No, 5900 CAHILL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5900 CAHILL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 CAHILL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 CAHILL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College