All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5864 Levi Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5864 Levi Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

5864 Levi Lane

5864 N Levi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5864 N Levi Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Sherman Oaks Single-family residence built-in 2014 with impeccable interior! Option to lease fully furnished for $6,000 or $4,000 unfurnished.
Walk into the main entrance which leads you to the living room with hardwood floors and LED recessed light. Designer kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances includes built-in double door refrigerator and custom stylish wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower. Step outside into a beautiful private backyard with a propane BBQ Grill.

*This home fully furnished includes all utilities, cable, internet, and Gardner paid by the landlord. Additional services include maid service once a month for the duration of your lease terms.

**Unfurnished lease comes with only complimentary gardening.

Available now for short-term lease with a minimum of 30 days. Different terms/prices may apply according to the duration of your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5864 Levi Lane have any available units?
5864 Levi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5864 Levi Lane have?
Some of 5864 Levi Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5864 Levi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5864 Levi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5864 Levi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5864 Levi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5864 Levi Lane offer parking?
No, 5864 Levi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5864 Levi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5864 Levi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5864 Levi Lane have a pool?
No, 5864 Levi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5864 Levi Lane have accessible units?
No, 5864 Levi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5864 Levi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5864 Levi Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College