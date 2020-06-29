5864 Levi Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Sherman Oaks Single-family residence built-in 2014 with impeccable interior! Option to lease fully furnished for $6,000 or $4,000 unfurnished.

Walk into the main entrance which leads you to the living room with hardwood floors and LED recessed light. Designer kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances includes built-in double door refrigerator and custom stylish wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower. Step outside into a beautiful private backyard with a propane BBQ Grill.



*This home fully furnished includes all utilities, cable, internet, and Gardner paid by the landlord. Additional services include maid service once a month for the duration of your lease terms.



**Unfurnished lease comes with only complimentary gardening.



Available now for short-term lease with a minimum of 30 days. Different terms/prices may apply according to the duration of your stay.