All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
585 North ROSSMORE Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

585 North ROSSMORE Avenue

585 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

585 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This sophisticated 1BR/1BA condo in an elegant complex in Hancock Park is offered for rent at $2,600/month furnished or unfurnished. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting. A huge private terrace located off the living room is perfect for lounging or entertaining. The kitchen and bathroom have granite counters and tile floors. All appliances, including washer/dryer, are included in this rental. This unit comes with two parking spaces in a securely gated area. Rent includes water and trash removal and tenant pays for gas, electricity, and cable/internet. The building's rooftop deck has a pool and lounge with wet bar and grille where you can enjoy panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA. The building's private gym has newer equipment. This amazing location is close to shopping, dining and nightlife in Hollywood and Larchmont Village and close proximity to production studios at Paramount Pictures and Netflix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have any available units?
585 North ROSSMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have?
Some of 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
585 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue has a pool.
Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 North ROSSMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College