585 North ROSSMORE Avenue

Amenities

This sophisticated 1BR/1BA condo in an elegant complex in Hancock Park is offered for rent at $2,600/month furnished or unfurnished. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting. A huge private terrace located off the living room is perfect for lounging or entertaining. The kitchen and bathroom have granite counters and tile floors. All appliances, including washer/dryer, are included in this rental. This unit comes with two parking spaces in a securely gated area. Rent includes water and trash removal and tenant pays for gas, electricity, and cable/internet. The building's rooftop deck has a pool and lounge with wet bar and grille where you can enjoy panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA. The building's private gym has newer equipment. This amazing location is close to shopping, dining and nightlife in Hollywood and Larchmont Village and close proximity to production studios at Paramount Pictures and Netflix.