5841 West 75TH Street

Wonderful 3+2 Westport Heights home with HUGE private back yard.Beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet cooks kitchen with New Stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large living room with fireplace. Double detached garage. Fantastic "middle of the block" location on one of the best streets in Westchester. Easy to show anytime. Always call of text agent for showing instructions.