Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

5841 West 75TH Street

5841 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5841 West 75th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3+2 Westport Heights home with HUGE private back yard.Beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet cooks kitchen with New Stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large living room with fireplace. Double detached garage. Fantastic "middle of the block" location on one of the best streets in Westchester. Easy to show anytime. Always call of text agent for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 West 75TH Street have any available units?
5841 West 75TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5841 West 75TH Street have?
Some of 5841 West 75TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 West 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5841 West 75TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 West 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5841 West 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5841 West 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5841 West 75TH Street offers parking.
Does 5841 West 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 West 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 West 75TH Street have a pool?
No, 5841 West 75TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5841 West 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5841 West 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 West 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 West 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.

