Los Angeles, CA
5840 West 75TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5840 West 75TH Street

5840 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5840 West 75th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Curb Appeal! Gorgeous landscaping welcomes you to this charming custom built Westport Heights beauty. Entry with guest closet. Rear facing living room with recessed lights, fireplace and sliding doors to lovely backyard. Dining area 'off' the living room also has sliding doors to yard. Kitchen with eating area, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom overlooks greenery and has ample closet space. Front bedroom with picture window. 3rd bedroom (no closet, but on public records as a bedroom) is currently being used as a child's playroom. Full bathroom + three-quarter bathroom with windows. Service porch with sink and door to side yard. Enchanting "green" backyard has mature tree, offers privacy and is ideal for entertaining. Home has hardwood floors at entry, living room, dining area and bedrooms. Dual pane windows. Pics are from previous occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 West 75TH Street have any available units?
5840 West 75TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 West 75TH Street have?
Some of 5840 West 75TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 West 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5840 West 75TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 West 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5840 West 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5840 West 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5840 West 75TH Street offers parking.
Does 5840 West 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 West 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 West 75TH Street have a pool?
No, 5840 West 75TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5840 West 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5840 West 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 West 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5840 West 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.
