5840 West 75TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Curb Appeal! Gorgeous landscaping welcomes you to this charming custom built Westport Heights beauty. Entry with guest closet. Rear facing living room with recessed lights, fireplace and sliding doors to lovely backyard. Dining area 'off' the living room also has sliding doors to yard. Kitchen with eating area, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom overlooks greenery and has ample closet space. Front bedroom with picture window. 3rd bedroom (no closet, but on public records as a bedroom) is currently being used as a child's playroom. Full bathroom + three-quarter bathroom with windows. Service porch with sink and door to side yard. Enchanting "green" backyard has mature tree, offers privacy and is ideal for entertaining. Home has hardwood floors at entry, living room, dining area and bedrooms. Dual pane windows. Pics are from previous occupancy.