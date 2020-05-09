5834 Cedros Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

The spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath house, an expansive open-floor plan, surrounded with natural lighting from a myriad of windows, a large living room, dining room, a gourmet kitchen highlighted with an island and stainless steel appliances. The lavish master bedroom offers tranquility with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Moreover, the new long oversized driveway and lush landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining. Centrally located within a wonderful school district as well as close to great restaurants and shops.