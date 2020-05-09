All apartments in Los Angeles
5834 Cedros Avenue

5834 Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5834 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath house, an expansive open-floor plan, surrounded with natural lighting from a myriad of windows, a large living room, dining room, a gourmet kitchen highlighted with an island and stainless steel appliances. The lavish master bedroom offers tranquility with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Moreover, the new long oversized driveway and lush landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining. Centrally located within a wonderful school district as well as close to great restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have any available units?
5834 Cedros Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5834 Cedros Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5834 Cedros Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 Cedros Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue offer parking?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have a pool?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5834 Cedros Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5834 Cedros Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
