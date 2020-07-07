5832 Carlton Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0dec6e0ac ---- Located steps from Bronson Studios, Netflix headquarters, and LA Film School, this newly remodeled studio is situated in the most desirable neighborhood in LA. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. Don\'t miss this newly renovated space. The unit is in a great building and equipped with hardwood floors, updated fixtures, lots of natural light, generous closet space and a lovely bathroom. In the sunny kitchen, you will find newer appliances, including gas range, custom cabinetry, and top of the line countertops. Enjoy living in a super fun neighborhood, walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, American Film Institute, the Palladium, hiking in Griffith Park and more. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Large windows/natural light Pet-friendly Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease