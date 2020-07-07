All apartments in Los Angeles
5832 Carlton Way

5832 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0dec6e0ac ---- Located steps from Bronson Studios, Netflix headquarters, and LA Film School, this newly remodeled studio is situated in the most desirable neighborhood in LA. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. Don\'t miss this newly renovated space. The unit is in a great building and equipped with hardwood floors, updated fixtures, lots of natural light, generous closet space and a lovely bathroom. In the sunny kitchen, you will find newer appliances, including gas range, custom cabinetry, and top of the line countertops. Enjoy living in a super fun neighborhood, walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, American Film Institute, the Palladium, hiking in Griffith Park and more. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Large windows/natural light Pet-friendly Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Carlton Way have any available units?
5832 Carlton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Carlton Way have?
Some of 5832 Carlton Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Carlton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Carlton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Carlton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 Carlton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5832 Carlton Way offer parking?
No, 5832 Carlton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5832 Carlton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Carlton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Carlton Way have a pool?
No, 5832 Carlton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Carlton Way have accessible units?
No, 5832 Carlton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Carlton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 Carlton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

