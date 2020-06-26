5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Fully furnished lease in beautiful Playa Vista available July 1st! Sophisticated two-story Plan 3 Cleo model home w/coveted corner exposure & direct garage access. Enter from the community courtyard to the media room w/custom built-ins, wet bar & luxurious full bath. Fall in love w/the open floorplan on the main level boasting hardwood floors, top-of-the-line finishes & pocket doors to the deck ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with an eat-in center island, ss appliances, six-burner range, wine fridge & more. The dining space flows to the living room anchored by windows welcoming floods of light. Relax in the master w/hardwood floors & decadent bath w/dual vanity sink, glass shower & water closet. Features-bright & spacious guest bedrooms w/high ceilings, laundry room, office w/built-in desk & shelves,3 car garage, 2 entry points, secured building with direct elevator access to front door & more. Just blocks from shops, restaurants & more