Los Angeles, CA
5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue

5830 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5830 Mcconnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fully furnished lease in beautiful Playa Vista available July 1st! Sophisticated two-story Plan 3 Cleo model home w/coveted corner exposure & direct garage access. Enter from the community courtyard to the media room w/custom built-ins, wet bar & luxurious full bath. Fall in love w/the open floorplan on the main level boasting hardwood floors, top-of-the-line finishes & pocket doors to the deck ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with an eat-in center island, ss appliances, six-burner range, wine fridge & more. The dining space flows to the living room anchored by windows welcoming floods of light. Relax in the master w/hardwood floors & decadent bath w/dual vanity sink, glass shower & water closet. Features-bright & spacious guest bedrooms w/high ceilings, laundry room, office w/built-in desk & shelves,3 car garage, 2 entry points, secured building with direct elevator access to front door & more. Just blocks from shops, restaurants & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have any available units?
5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have?
Some of 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 South MCCONNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
