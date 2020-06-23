All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5817 FULTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5817 FULTON Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

5817 FULTON Avenue

5817 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5817 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available for lease in Valley Glen, this lovely home is sequestered on a sprawling private lot with a detached studio and pool. The residence was built in 1948 and has been renovated with style, combining original character elements with modern conveniences. Oversized windows bring lots of sunlight into the formal living and dining areas which feature hard-surface flooring and a fireplace. The airy den invites relaxation with family and friends; in the updated kitchen find a mosaic tile backsplash, convenient breakfast bar and stainless appliance suite. There are two bedrooms and a detached studio, soundproofed for recording or useful as guest quarters. Outdoor spaces include a covered dining patio, pool, spa, and basketball court, ideal environments in which to entertain or unwind. Amenities include laundry, central heat+air and a two-car garage. This great location offers streamlined urban access, with nearby neighbors Studio City, Burbank, Sherman Oaks and the NoHo Arts district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 FULTON Avenue have any available units?
5817 FULTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 FULTON Avenue have?
Some of 5817 FULTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 FULTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5817 FULTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 FULTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5817 FULTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5817 FULTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5817 FULTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5817 FULTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 FULTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 FULTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5817 FULTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 5817 FULTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5817 FULTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 FULTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 FULTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College