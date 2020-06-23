5815 TOPEKA Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to this Mediterranean style Executive Estate built in 2004. Sitting on a tremendous lot (over 12,000 square feet), a circular gated driveway leads to grand double doors leading to a circular foyer with sky-high ceilings and a skylight that fills the space with light featuring a magnificent entrance complete with spiral staircase. Resplendent staircase leads to a private sanctuary with large bedrooms, 2 master suites. Walking distance to Whole Foods, restaurants, boutiques, yoga and cycling studios and multiple places of worship. Upgrades include: tankless water heater; gated entry; large driveway fitting 4 to 5 vehicles in addition to a two car garage; new premium Mohawk 44 oz plush carpeting in all bedrooms and closets, two newly installed smart Nest thermostats. newly painted interior and exterior; new baseboards on the ground level; new AC unit on roof; large assortment of fruit trees including: oranges, sweet lemons, pomegranate, fancy peaches, mulberries and more.