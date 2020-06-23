All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

5815 TOPEKA Drive

5815 N Topeka Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5815 N Topeka Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Welcome home to this Mediterranean style Executive Estate built in 2004. Sitting on a tremendous lot (over 12,000 square feet), a circular gated driveway leads to grand double doors leading to a circular foyer with sky-high ceilings and a skylight that fills the space with light featuring a magnificent entrance complete with spiral staircase. Resplendent staircase leads to a private sanctuary with large bedrooms, 2 master suites. Walking distance to Whole Foods, restaurants, boutiques, yoga and cycling studios and multiple places of worship. Upgrades include: tankless water heater; gated entry; large driveway fitting 4 to 5 vehicles in addition to a two car garage; new premium Mohawk 44 oz plush carpeting in all bedrooms and closets, two newly installed smart Nest thermostats. newly painted interior and exterior; new baseboards on the ground level; new AC unit on roof; large assortment of fruit trees including: oranges, sweet lemons, pomegranate, fancy peaches, mulberries and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
5815 TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 5815 TOPEKA Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5815 TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5815 TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5815 TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5815 TOPEKA Drive has a pool.
Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5815 TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 TOPEKA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
