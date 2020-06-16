All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5815 Murietta Avenue

5815 N Murietta Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5815 N Murietta Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated Valley Glen Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath + bonus room on a cul de sac. Treelined street, great neighborhood just minutes to Notre Dame, Fashion Square Mall, Trade Joe's, Farmboy and much more.
This house features, Spacious Kitchen, Dining Room, Bright Living Room, Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, private bathroom and extended outdoor living space. 2 Remodeled, bathrooms hardwood floors in living room, dining and master bedroom.
NEW energy efficient double paned windows, new HVAC system, newly landscaped backyard and unrestricted street parking.
Rental includes, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, W/D (front-load). Outdoor furniture and storage (optional).
This is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
5815 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 Murietta Avenue have?
Some of 5815 Murietta Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Murietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
