5815 Murietta Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Newly updated Valley Glen Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath + bonus room on a cul de sac. Treelined street, great neighborhood just minutes to Notre Dame, Fashion Square Mall, Trade Joe's, Farmboy and much more.

This house features, Spacious Kitchen, Dining Room, Bright Living Room, Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, private bathroom and extended outdoor living space. 2 Remodeled, bathrooms hardwood floors in living room, dining and master bedroom.

NEW energy efficient double paned windows, new HVAC system, newly landscaped backyard and unrestricted street parking.

Rental includes, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, W/D (front-load). Outdoor furniture and storage (optional).

This is a great place to call home.