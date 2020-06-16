5806 BURNET Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate Sherman Oaks Remodel for Lease! This cheerful and inviting 3+2 home welcomes plenty of natural light with its newly remodeled open concept floor plan. The living room boasts a charming working fireplace and features built-in cabinetry with newly refinished solid oak floors throughout. The Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar and Carrara marble countertops is desirable, wood cabinets, ROHL Faucet and all new stainless steel appliances further enhance the dining experience. Two ample sized bedrooms have sliding french doors that lead out into a large, grassy backyard with fruit trees and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining and play. The master bedroom includes his & hers closets. The bathroom is remodeled with high quality light fixtures, an enchanting mirror, marble flooring and plenty of storage. There are new energy efficient windows and doors thru-out and washer & dryer come with. Close to the Award Winning Kester Elementary/Magnet School, close to many shops & cuisines.