Los Angeles, CA
576 North BRONSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

576 North BRONSON Avenue

576 North Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

576 North Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful and Bright, FURNISHED Spanish 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Home in Larchmont Village neighborhood available for lease. Prime location on a quiet and tree lined street. Living Room with Batchelder tile fireplace, Den, Dining Area with patio access, Office Nook, Large Kitchen, Master Bedroom with pitched ceiling and En Suite Bath, 2nd Bedroom with plantation shutters, Hallway Bath. Large Outdoor Patio and Yard with fruit trees. Hardwood Floors throughout, Central AC and Heat, filtered water system. Walking distance to Larchmont Village, Paramount Studios and close proximity to Melrose, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, DTLA. Rent includes security alarm, gardener, utilities, 1x monthly cleaning, Satellite and Apple TV, Highspeed Wifi. Available Early May 2020. Term negotiable. Prefer minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
576 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 576 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
576 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 576 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 576 North BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 576 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 576 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 576 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 576 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 576 North BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
