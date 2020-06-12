All apartments in Los Angeles
5757 Aldea Avenue

5757 Aldea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Aldea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the tree lined street of Aldea Ave in Encino Village, a lovely 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 1,364-SqFt home offering an attached garage welcomes you into an open space. The living room features beamed ceilings and skylights plus glass sliding door leading out to the backyard, creating an airy enjoyable space that’s great when entertaining. A friendly kitchen showcases warm tone cabinets, built-in appliances, granite countertops, and a kitchen island with additional seating as a breakfast bar. The dining room, just off from the kitchen, makes your family dinners or festive parties an enjoyable soiree. The bathroom features a bathtub with shower plus a separate enclosed shower space. Outside, a spacious covered patio with terracotta tile is perfect for evening celebrations or simple retreats to commune with the greenery and nature of the backyard. Conveniently located adjacent to Lake Balboa plus Balboa Golf Course, nearby to Trader Joes, The Academy for Enriched Sciences, popular restaurants, cafes, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Aldea Avenue have any available units?
5757 Aldea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Aldea Avenue have?
Some of 5757 Aldea Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Aldea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Aldea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Aldea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5757 Aldea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5757 Aldea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5757 Aldea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5757 Aldea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Aldea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Aldea Avenue have a pool?
No, 5757 Aldea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Aldea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5757 Aldea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Aldea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 Aldea Avenue has units with dishwashers.
