5757 Aldea Avenue

On the tree lined street of Aldea Ave in Encino Village, a lovely 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 1,364-SqFt home offering an attached garage welcomes you into an open space. The living room features beamed ceilings and skylights plus glass sliding door leading out to the backyard, creating an airy enjoyable space that’s great when entertaining. A friendly kitchen showcases warm tone cabinets, built-in appliances, granite countertops, and a kitchen island with additional seating as a breakfast bar. The dining room, just off from the kitchen, makes your family dinners or festive parties an enjoyable soiree. The bathroom features a bathtub with shower plus a separate enclosed shower space. Outside, a spacious covered patio with terracotta tile is perfect for evening celebrations or simple retreats to commune with the greenery and nature of the backyard. Conveniently located adjacent to Lake Balboa plus Balboa Golf Course, nearby to Trader Joes, The Academy for Enriched Sciences, popular restaurants, cafes, and much more!