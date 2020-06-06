All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue

5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous home is nestled on a sweeping 12,172 sq ft corner lot in Sherman Oaks. A white picket fence, lush landscaping,
swaying palm trees, brick lined walkway, and covered portico enhances its striking curb appeal »An elegant wood door opens to a
flowing 2,637 sq ft floor plan »The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the well Appointed kitchen’s abundant cabinets, granite
counters with full back-splash, cove ceiling with recessed lighting, large breakfast nook, plus a large adjoining formal dining room
with fireplace. Huge step-down family room and with its bar, cozy fireplace, tile flooring and direct access to the tiled patio with two
skylights and recessed lighting makes it easy to entertain your guests. Cozy den with fireplace »3 bedrooms + bonus room that
could be 4th bedroom. The large master suite has a wall-to-wall mirrored closet and tiled bathroom with “His & Her” vanity, soothing
spa tub, and glass enclosed shower »A total of 2 bathrooms »Hardwood flooring »Crown molding »Central heat & air for year-round
comfort »You’re going to spend countless hours enjoying the entertainer’s two large covered patios, large sparkling pool, and
paver stone decking. Circular concrete driveway, amazing side RV parking and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue has a pool.
Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
