5755 Vista Del Monte Avenue

This gorgeous home is nestled on a sweeping 12,172 sq ft corner lot in Sherman Oaks. A white picket fence, lush landscaping,

swaying palm trees, brick lined walkway, and covered portico enhances its striking curb appeal »An elegant wood door opens to a

flowing 2,637 sq ft floor plan »The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the well Appointed kitchen’s abundant cabinets, granite

counters with full back-splash, cove ceiling with recessed lighting, large breakfast nook, plus a large adjoining formal dining room

with fireplace. Huge step-down family room and with its bar, cozy fireplace, tile flooring and direct access to the tiled patio with two

skylights and recessed lighting makes it easy to entertain your guests. Cozy den with fireplace »3 bedrooms + bonus room that

could be 4th bedroom. The large master suite has a wall-to-wall mirrored closet and tiled bathroom with “His & Her” vanity, soothing

spa tub, and glass enclosed shower »A total of 2 bathrooms »Hardwood flooring »Crown molding »Central heat & air for year-round

comfort »You’re going to spend countless hours enjoying the entertainer’s two large covered patios, large sparkling pool, and

paver stone decking. Circular concrete driveway, amazing side RV parking and 2 car attached garage.