/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5748 Beck Ave.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5748 Beck Ave.

5748 Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5748 Beck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath House w/ large private yard in North Hollywood - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in quiet neighborhood of North Hollywood is a must see! Wonderfully designed 1289 sq. ft. floor plan. Excellent curb appeal! Inside this home, windows to allow in tons of natural light while staying cool and saving you money! Has a full living room/den area, complete with bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. We also have a gorgeous kitchen complete with quartz countertops, new flooring, sink, faucet and dishwasher, includes a 6 burner gas stove.Entertain in style with a huge backyard complete with BBQ area and garage. This home is located within minutes from the trendy shops, amazing restaurants and quality entertainment. Now ready for showings! Dont miss out on this opportunity! Tenants to pay all utilities. Owner pays gardener only.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5748 Beck Ave. have any available units?
5748 Beck Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5748 Beck Ave. have?
Some of 5748 Beck Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5748 Beck Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5748 Beck Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 Beck Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5748 Beck Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5748 Beck Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5748 Beck Ave. offers parking.
Does 5748 Beck Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5748 Beck Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 Beck Ave. have a pool?
No, 5748 Beck Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5748 Beck Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5748 Beck Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 Beck Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5748 Beck Ave. has units with dishwashers.

