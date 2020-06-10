5748 Beck Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath House w/ large private yard in North Hollywood - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in quiet neighborhood of North Hollywood is a must see! Wonderfully designed 1289 sq. ft. floor plan. Excellent curb appeal! Inside this home, windows to allow in tons of natural light while staying cool and saving you money! Has a full living room/den area, complete with bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. We also have a gorgeous kitchen complete with quartz countertops, new flooring, sink, faucet and dishwasher, includes a 6 burner gas stove.Entertain in style with a huge backyard complete with BBQ area and garage. This home is located within minutes from the trendy shops, amazing restaurants and quality entertainment. Now ready for showings! Dont miss out on this opportunity! Tenants to pay all utilities. Owner pays gardener only.



No Cats Allowed



