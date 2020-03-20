5746 Kester 5746

Amenities
5746 Kester - Property Id: 253505
Gorgeous BRAND NEW Chic and modern
Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry
This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, completely upgraded with brand new High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring, recessed lighting, spacious brand new kitchen with high quality custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. lots of storage space. Tankless water heater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253505
Property Id 253505
(RLNE5674616)