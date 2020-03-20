All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5746 Kester 5746

5746 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5746 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5746 Kester - Property Id: 253505

Gorgeous BRAND NEW Chic and modern
Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry
This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, completely upgraded with brand new High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring, recessed lighting, spacious brand new kitchen with high quality custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. lots of storage space. Tankless water heater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253505
Property Id 253505

(RLNE5674616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Kester 5746 have any available units?
5746 Kester 5746 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Kester 5746 have?
Some of 5746 Kester 5746's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Kester 5746 currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Kester 5746 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Kester 5746 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5746 Kester 5746 is pet friendly.
Does 5746 Kester 5746 offer parking?
No, 5746 Kester 5746 does not offer parking.
Does 5746 Kester 5746 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5746 Kester 5746 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Kester 5746 have a pool?
No, 5746 Kester 5746 does not have a pool.
Does 5746 Kester 5746 have accessible units?
No, 5746 Kester 5746 does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Kester 5746 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5746 Kester 5746 has units with dishwashers.

