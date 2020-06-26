5740 Lemona Avenue

Amenities

Charming 2 BED/1 BATH Home in Van Nuys! - Charming 2 BED/1 BATH single story home in Van Nuys! This spacious home provides 1,391 square feet of living space. Kitchen offers tile counter tops, a nook for a breakfast table, ample cabinet space and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Lots of natural light soars into the home! Living room features beautiful wood ceilings, a brick fireplace, and the sliding glass door leading out to the backyard. Bathroom features a shower/tub combo with glass shower doors. Master bedroom features a sliding glass door leading out to your yard. Secondary bedroom is spacious with a closet. Wood flooring throughout the home except tile in the bathroom. This backyard has beautiful blooming rose bushes throughout the property and a flourishing orange tree! Other features of this home are neutral walls throughout, central heating/cooling, and newer water heater! Laundry is located inside the garage and is a single car garage. Close proximity to the 405 FWY and shopping! Pets subject to Landlord approval. Schedule your showing today!



