Los Angeles, CA
5740 Lemona Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

5740 Lemona Avenue

5740 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 BED/1 BATH Home in Van Nuys! - Charming 2 BED/1 BATH single story home in Van Nuys! This spacious home provides 1,391 square feet of living space. Kitchen offers tile counter tops, a nook for a breakfast table, ample cabinet space and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Lots of natural light soars into the home! Living room features beautiful wood ceilings, a brick fireplace, and the sliding glass door leading out to the backyard. Bathroom features a shower/tub combo with glass shower doors. Master bedroom features a sliding glass door leading out to your yard. Secondary bedroom is spacious with a closet. Wood flooring throughout the home except tile in the bathroom. This backyard has beautiful blooming rose bushes throughout the property and a flourishing orange tree! Other features of this home are neutral walls throughout, central heating/cooling, and newer water heater! Laundry is located inside the garage and is a single car garage. Close proximity to the 405 FWY and shopping! Pets subject to Landlord approval. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 Lemona Avenue have any available units?
5740 Lemona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 Lemona Avenue have?
Some of 5740 Lemona Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 Lemona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Lemona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Lemona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 Lemona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5740 Lemona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5740 Lemona Avenue offers parking.
Does 5740 Lemona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 Lemona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Lemona Avenue have a pool?
No, 5740 Lemona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5740 Lemona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5740 Lemona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 Lemona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 Lemona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
