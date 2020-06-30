All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

574 W 14th St 1/2

574 West 14th Street · (213) 536-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

574 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

574 1/2 W 14th St - Property Id: 140719

Luxury 2019 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms over a generous amount of square footage, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, wood flooring throughout, and luxurious countertops in the kitchen. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets.
Property Id 140719

(RLNE5870800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have any available units?
574 W 14th St 1/2 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have?
Some of 574 W 14th St 1/2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 W 14th St 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
574 W 14th St 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 W 14th St 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 W 14th St 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 offer parking?
No, 574 W 14th St 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 W 14th St 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have a pool?
No, 574 W 14th St 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 574 W 14th St 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 574 W 14th St 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 W 14th St 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
