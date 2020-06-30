574 W 14th St 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury 2019 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms over a generous amount of square footage, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, wood flooring throughout, and luxurious countertops in the kitchen. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140719

Property Id 140719



