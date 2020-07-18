All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5735 Corteen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5735 Corteen Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5735 Corteen Place

5735 Corteen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5735 Corteen Place, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
An exceptional custom designed home in the heart of one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods! Everything has been remodeled in this home including the magnificent kitchen, bathrooms, and the backyard that can compete with the finest resorts! This almost 2700 sqft home boasts, a formal dining room, great room that opens up to the kitchen and the backyard, informal dining area, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. The fabulous master suite includes the most luxurious master bathroom outfitted with a stunning claw foot tub! The backyard has a newly constructed swimming pool and custom built outdoor kitchen and plenty of grass and patio area for incredible fun days and nights! DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to call this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Corteen Place have any available units?
5735 Corteen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5735 Corteen Place have?
Some of 5735 Corteen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 Corteen Place currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Corteen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Corteen Place pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Corteen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5735 Corteen Place offer parking?
No, 5735 Corteen Place does not offer parking.
Does 5735 Corteen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 Corteen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Corteen Place have a pool?
Yes, 5735 Corteen Place has a pool.
Does 5735 Corteen Place have accessible units?
No, 5735 Corteen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Corteen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5735 Corteen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College