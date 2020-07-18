5735 Corteen Place

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction recently renovated pool

An exceptional custom designed home in the heart of one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods! Everything has been remodeled in this home including the magnificent kitchen, bathrooms, and the backyard that can compete with the finest resorts! This almost 2700 sqft home boasts, a formal dining room, great room that opens up to the kitchen and the backyard, informal dining area, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. The fabulous master suite includes the most luxurious master bathroom outfitted with a stunning claw foot tub! The backyard has a newly constructed swimming pool and custom built outdoor kitchen and plenty of grass and patio area for incredible fun days and nights! DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to call this house your home!