5724 Buchanan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If you appreciate traditional style and charm but have to have an open floor plan, master suite and modern amenities, then pack your bags, you’re moving to Highland Park. A block from trendy and walkable York Blvd sits this completely remodeled (4yrs ago) 4 bed 2 ba Craftsman modern w/a great back yard and an oversized 2-car garage/studio w/alley access.

Every part of this home has been designed for optimal practicality without sacrificing style and elegance. From traditional white Carrara marble countertops and backsplashes in kitchen & baths, Carrara mosaic bath floors, wainscoting and sliding pocket doors, to raised ceilings, skylights, Nest HVAC thermostat, stainless steel appliance w/Bertazzoni range and a wine fridge. Washer & Dryer included. New floors, doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC system & a decorative fireplace. This beautifully-landscaped home is perfect for entertaining large groups or enjoying a quiet evening with family or a few friends.

No smoking inside. Max of 2 Pets allowed, $1000/pet deposit.