Los Angeles, CA
5724 Buchanan Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

5724 Buchanan Street

5724 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Buchanan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you appreciate traditional style and charm but have to have an open floor plan, master suite and modern amenities, then pack your bags, you’re moving to Highland Park. A block from trendy and walkable York Blvd sits this completely remodeled (4yrs ago) 4 bed 2 ba Craftsman modern w/a great back yard and an oversized 2-car garage/studio w/alley access.
Every part of this home has been designed for optimal practicality without sacrificing style and elegance. From traditional white Carrara marble countertops and backsplashes in kitchen & baths, Carrara mosaic bath floors, wainscoting and sliding pocket doors, to raised ceilings, skylights, Nest HVAC thermostat, stainless steel appliance w/Bertazzoni range and a wine fridge. Washer & Dryer included. New floors, doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC system & a decorative fireplace. This beautifully-landscaped home is perfect for entertaining large groups or enjoying a quiet evening with family or a few friends.
No smoking inside. Max of 2 Pets allowed, $1000/pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Buchanan Street have any available units?
5724 Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 5724 Buchanan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Buchanan Street offers parking.
Does 5724 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 Buchanan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 5724 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 5724 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
