Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5722 Corbett Street

5722 Corbet Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5722 Corbet Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles, CA, available May 1st. Close to many nearby schools which include The City, Echo Horizon School and The Willows Community School. The closest grocery stores are Jetro Cash & Carry, Felbro Food Products and Advance Food Market. Starbucks is the nearest coffee shops. Nearby restaurants include McDonald's, Olga's Naturally: Mexican + Vegan and Subway. 5722 Corbett St is near Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area, Reynier Park and Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area. This apartment features hardwood floors, and a laundry room nearby. No pets allowed. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call RHG Management at (301) 254-1230.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5722-corbett-st-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa/4ece93f1-696d-4c46-a8ad-f4bb1abbf648

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5722 Corbett Street have any available units?
5722 Corbett Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 Corbett Street have?
Some of 5722 Corbett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Corbett Street currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Corbett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Corbett Street pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Corbett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5722 Corbett Street offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Corbett Street does offer parking.
Does 5722 Corbett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 Corbett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Corbett Street have a pool?
No, 5722 Corbett Street does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Corbett Street have accessible units?
No, 5722 Corbett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Corbett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Corbett Street does not have units with dishwashers.

