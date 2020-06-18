5722 Corbett Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking coffee bar some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles, CA, available May 1st. Close to many nearby schools which include The City, Echo Horizon School and The Willows Community School. The closest grocery stores are Jetro Cash & Carry, Felbro Food Products and Advance Food Market. Starbucks is the nearest coffee shops. Nearby restaurants include McDonald's, Olga's Naturally: Mexican + Vegan and Subway. 5722 Corbett St is near Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area, Reynier Park and Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area. This apartment features hardwood floors, and a laundry room nearby. No pets allowed. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call RHG Management at (301) 254-1230.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5722-corbett-st-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa/4ece93f1-696d-4c46-a8ad-f4bb1abbf648



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694365)