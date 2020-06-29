5715 Klump Ave

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 16 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. FRONT HOUSE!!! Completely Remolded gated Home in North Hollywood! 2 Masters Suites with their own private custom bathrooms + Den or Office (Could be used as 3rd Bedroom) 1,312 SF of Living space on 7,248 SF Lot. Gourmet kitchen with white appliances, granite counter tops, back splash and huge island. Ceramic and hardwood floors all throughout, spacious bedrooms. Recessed lights, Central AC and Heater. Wood panel accent walls. Concrete and paver driveway for 2 cars with iron fence and new automatic gate. Brand new triangle shade sail in front of the house. Orange and lemon trees with private covered patio. Additional storage space with hook ups for washer & dryer. Landlord is paying for gas + crediting $100 towards tenants water & electric bill. Right Move in!