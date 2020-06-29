All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

5715 Klump Ave

5715 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 16 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. FRONT HOUSE!!! Completely Remolded gated Home in North Hollywood! 2 Masters Suites with their own private custom bathrooms + Den or Office (Could be used as 3rd Bedroom) 1,312 SF of Living space on 7,248 SF Lot. Gourmet kitchen with white appliances, granite counter tops, back splash and huge island. Ceramic and hardwood floors all throughout, spacious bedrooms. Recessed lights, Central AC and Heater. Wood panel accent walls. Concrete and paver driveway for 2 cars with iron fence and new automatic gate. Brand new triangle shade sail in front of the house. Orange and lemon trees with private covered patio. Additional storage space with hook ups for washer & dryer. Landlord is paying for gas + crediting $100 towards tenants water & electric bill. Right Move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Klump Ave have any available units?
5715 Klump Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 Klump Ave have?
Some of 5715 Klump Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Klump Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Klump Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Klump Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Klump Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5715 Klump Ave offer parking?
No, 5715 Klump Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5715 Klump Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 Klump Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Klump Ave have a pool?
No, 5715 Klump Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Klump Ave have accessible units?
No, 5715 Klump Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Klump Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Klump Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

