5714 Andasol Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking bbq/grill garage media room tennis court yoga

Encino Village furnished home!! Designer decorated-light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home with modern appliances and has a great back yard with BBQ and lush landscape perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Main bedroom has a Queen sized bed with high end bedding , 2nd bedroom can be used as a stylish office /guest room. Luxury towels and vintage tile in bathroom. Tenant can park in the driveway and/or carport. The 1 car garage can be used for storage and doing laundry. Great neighborhood! Looking for a 6 month lease with an option for 3 additional months. All applicants must have good credit and apply on Rentspree ($30 fee).

LAX Airport 35 minutes away. Entrance to the Hwy 101 - 5 minutes away. the 405 - 7 minutes away. Major attractions: Studio City - Universal Studios, Warner Brothers 25-30 minutes away.Close to: Trader Joe's - pretty, Japanese gardens, Balboa Park - walking distance to Public tennis courts & golf course, Hiking 10 minutes away. Gelson's Markets, Whole Foods - 10 minutes away, Ralph's and CVS Pharmacy on Ventura Blvd - all types of restaurants, gyms, yoga, movie theaters, shopping - Encino Farmers market Sunday mornings..

Dog park nearby.