5714 Andasol Avenue

5714 Andasol Avenue · (818) 414-6605
Location

5714 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
yoga
Encino Village furnished home!! Designer decorated-light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home with modern appliances and has a great back yard with BBQ and lush landscape perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Main bedroom has a Queen sized bed with high end bedding , 2nd bedroom can be used as a stylish office /guest room. Luxury towels and vintage tile in bathroom. Tenant can park in the driveway and/or carport. The 1 car garage can be used for storage and doing laundry. Great neighborhood! Looking for a 6 month lease with an option for 3 additional months. All applicants must have good credit and apply on Rentspree ($30 fee).
LAX Airport 35 minutes away. Entrance to the Hwy 101 - 5 minutes away. the 405 - 7 minutes away. Major attractions: Studio City - Universal Studios, Warner Brothers 25-30 minutes away.Close to: Trader Joe's - pretty, Japanese gardens, Balboa Park - walking distance to Public tennis courts & golf course, Hiking 10 minutes away. Gelson's Markets, Whole Foods - 10 minutes away, Ralph's and CVS Pharmacy on Ventura Blvd - all types of restaurants, gyms, yoga, movie theaters, shopping - Encino Farmers market Sunday mornings..
Dog park nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Andasol Avenue have any available units?
5714 Andasol Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Andasol Avenue have?
Some of 5714 Andasol Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Andasol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Andasol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Andasol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Andasol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Andasol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Andasol Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5714 Andasol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Andasol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Andasol Avenue have a pool?
No, 5714 Andasol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Andasol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5714 Andasol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Andasol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Andasol Avenue has units with dishwashers.
