Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5710 Norwich Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5710 Norwich Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5710 Norwich Ave
5710 Norwich Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5710 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1+1 Guest House - Property Id: 130390
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130390
Property Id 130390
(RLNE4959933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5710 Norwich Ave have any available units?
5710 Norwich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5710 Norwich Ave have?
Some of 5710 Norwich Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5710 Norwich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Norwich Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Norwich Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Norwich Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Norwich Ave offer parking?
No, 5710 Norwich Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5710 Norwich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Norwich Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Norwich Ave have a pool?
No, 5710 Norwich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Norwich Ave have accessible units?
No, 5710 Norwich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Norwich Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Norwich Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College