5710 Fountain Ave

Huge one bedroom house with a private entrances for Sublet, available for 3-6-12 months.

Fully furnished (new furniture), wifi, fully equipped kitchen. Free Parking! Washer & dryer inside!



No credit check required. International and students are welcome!



Location: Fountain Ave and N Wilton Pl. in walking distance to everything! Next to Sunset Blvd.

Home Depot, Food markets, Ross, Marshalls, Starbucks...and bunch of bars/restaurants.

Hollywood Blvd just 15 min walking.

Apartment has: a Huge bedroom, living room with fireplace, plus dining room, kitchen, bathroom and Washer/dryer, huge walking closet.



2 Private entrances, very sunny and quite.



Please feel free to PM me to make an appointment.