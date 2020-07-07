5710 Fountain Ave

Amenities
Huge one bedroom house with a private entrances for Sublet, available for 3-6-12 months.
Fully furnished (new furniture), wifi, fully equipped kitchen. Free Parking! Washer & dryer inside!
No credit check required. International and students are welcome!
Location: Fountain Ave and N Wilton Pl. in walking distance to everything! Next to Sunset Blvd.
Home Depot, Food markets, Ross, Marshalls, Starbucks...and bunch of bars/restaurants.
Hollywood Blvd just 15 min walking.
Apartment has: a Huge bedroom, living room with fireplace, plus dining room, kitchen, bathroom and Washer/dryer, huge walking closet.
2 Private entrances, very sunny and quite.
Please feel free to PM me to make an appointment.