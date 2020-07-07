All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 8:48 AM

5710 Fountain Ave

5710 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Huge one bedroom house with a private entrances for Sublet, available for 3-6-12 months.
Fully furnished (new furniture), wifi, fully equipped kitchen. Free Parking! Washer & dryer inside!

No credit check required. International and students are welcome!

Location: Fountain Ave and N Wilton Pl. in walking distance to everything! Next to Sunset Blvd.
Home Depot, Food markets, Ross, Marshalls, Starbucks...and bunch of bars/restaurants.
Hollywood Blvd just 15 min walking.
Apartment has: a Huge bedroom, living room with fireplace, plus dining room, kitchen, bathroom and Washer/dryer, huge walking closet.

2 Private entrances, very sunny and quite.

Please feel free to PM me to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Fountain Ave have any available units?
5710 Fountain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 Fountain Ave have?
Some of 5710 Fountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Fountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Fountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Fountain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5710 Fountain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5710 Fountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Fountain Ave offers parking.
Does 5710 Fountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 Fountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Fountain Ave have a pool?
No, 5710 Fountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Fountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 5710 Fountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Fountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Fountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

