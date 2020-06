Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LIght and bright updated Tarzana condo with 4 bedrooms and a private patio. Living room and dining room have laminate floors and the bedrooms all have newer carpeting. Master bathroom has been recently upgraded and the entire unit has had a fresh coat of paint. Private corner unit that only shares 1 wall. Complex features a pool area along with covered tandem parking. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and freeways.