566 Lucero Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Palisades Lucero Ocean View Retreat



Pacific Palisades, coastal gem, Santa Monica to the South, Malibu and Topanga to the West and Brentwood to the East. The Lucero Retreat has Ocean Views from almost every room. Incredible sunsets. The ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. Upper and lower decks with outdoor dining, firepits and Jacuzzi. Architectural dream home . Absolute ultimate in Southern California Living. Totally private. 5 minutes to Santa Monica , 10 minutes to Venice Beach and Malibu.



3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus study with sofa bed

2 bedrooms & 2 bath on main level

1 bedroom & bath suite with living room on lower level

Upper and Lower Deck

Outdoor Dining and couches on 2 levels

Firepit

Outdoor Jacuzzi

BBQ

Fully equipped cooks kitchen

Open upper Living & Dining



Location Pacific Palisades

5 minutes to Santa Monica

10 minutes to Venice Beach

10 minutes to Brentwood

15 Minutes to Malibu

20 Minutes to Marina Del Rey

30 minutes to Hollywood



Rates:



Peak:

May 1st to October 1st

Daily $700 to $1000

Weekly $5000 to $4300

Monthly varies $15,000 to $25,000

Off Peak:

October 1st to May 1st

Daily $600 to $900

Weekly $3500 to $4500