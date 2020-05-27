All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 566 Lucero Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
566 Lucero Ave
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

566 Lucero Ave

566 Lucero Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

566 Lucero Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Palisades Lucero Ocean View Retreat

Pacific Palisades, coastal gem, Santa Monica to the South, Malibu and Topanga to the West and Brentwood to the East. The Lucero Retreat has Ocean Views from almost every room. Incredible sunsets. The ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. Upper and lower decks with outdoor dining, firepits and Jacuzzi. Architectural dream home . Absolute ultimate in Southern California Living. Totally private. 5 minutes to Santa Monica , 10 minutes to Venice Beach and Malibu.

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus study with sofa bed
2 bedrooms & 2 bath on main level
1 bedroom & bath suite with living room on lower level
Upper and Lower Deck
Outdoor Dining and couches on 2 levels
Firepit
Outdoor Jacuzzi
BBQ
Fully equipped cooks kitchen
Open upper Living & Dining

Location Pacific Palisades
5 minutes to Santa Monica
10 minutes to Venice Beach
10 minutes to Brentwood
15 Minutes to Malibu
20 Minutes to Marina Del Rey
30 minutes to Hollywood

Rates:

Peak:
May 1st to October 1st
Daily $700 to $1000
Weekly $5000 to $4300
Monthly varies $15,000 to $25,000
Off Peak:
October 1st to May 1st
Daily $600 to $900
Weekly $3500 to $4500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Lucero Ave have any available units?
566 Lucero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 566 Lucero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
566 Lucero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Lucero Ave pet-friendly?
No, 566 Lucero Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 566 Lucero Ave offer parking?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 566 Lucero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Lucero Ave have a pool?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 566 Lucero Ave have accessible units?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Lucero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 566 Lucero Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 Lucero Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College