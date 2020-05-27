566 Lucero Ave

Amenities
Palisades Lucero Ocean View Retreat
Pacific Palisades, coastal gem, Santa Monica to the South, Malibu and Topanga to the West and Brentwood to the East. The Lucero Retreat has Ocean Views from almost every room. Incredible sunsets. The ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. Upper and lower decks with outdoor dining, firepits and Jacuzzi. Architectural dream home . Absolute ultimate in Southern California Living. Totally private. 5 minutes to Santa Monica , 10 minutes to Venice Beach and Malibu.
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus study with sofa bed
2 bedrooms & 2 bath on main level
1 bedroom & bath suite with living room on lower level
Upper and Lower Deck
Outdoor Dining and couches on 2 levels
Firepit
Outdoor Jacuzzi
BBQ
Fully equipped cooks kitchen
Open upper Living & Dining
Location Pacific Palisades
5 minutes to Santa Monica
10 minutes to Venice Beach
10 minutes to Brentwood
15 Minutes to Malibu
20 Minutes to Marina Del Rey
30 minutes to Hollywood
Rates:
Peak:
May 1st to October 1st
Daily $700 to $1000
Weekly $5000 to $4300
Monthly varies $15,000 to $25,000
Off Peak:
October 1st to May 1st
Daily $600 to $900
Weekly $3500 to $4500