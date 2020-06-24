Amenities

5657 W 78th St Available 07/01/19 Brand New Modern Home with Huge yard near Playa Vista and El Segundo - Introducing the Brand New, Tech Advanced development by PROTO HOMES. Upon entering this open concept home, 30- foot ceilings greet you connecting the spaces together seamlessly with abundant light and clean lines throughout. 2900 sq ft 4+3. Large pane windows drench rooms with sunlight creating a serene environment. Home features an expansive grassy yard to play sports, activities, entertain or add pool. Dining room opens directly to a paved courtyard which can be utilized for indoor/outdoor living. Three generously sized suite bedrooms upstairs, 1 suite downstairs with private entry, oversized master with large walk in closet, high ceilings and windows from all directions. The Proto Core houses all systems in a centralized silo for ultra-low maintenance living. Environmentally sensitive, the home is equipped with an energy efficient cool roof.



