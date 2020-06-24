All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5657 W 78th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5657 W 78th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5657 W 78th St

5657 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5657 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5657 W 78th St Available 07/01/19 Brand New Modern Home with Huge yard near Playa Vista and El Segundo - Introducing the Brand New, Tech Advanced development by PROTO HOMES. Upon entering this open concept home, 30- foot ceilings greet you connecting the spaces together seamlessly with abundant light and clean lines throughout. 2900 sq ft 4+3. Large pane windows drench rooms with sunlight creating a serene environment. Home features an expansive grassy yard to play sports, activities, entertain or add pool. Dining room opens directly to a paved courtyard which can be utilized for indoor/outdoor living. Three generously sized suite bedrooms upstairs, 1 suite downstairs with private entry, oversized master with large walk in closet, high ceilings and windows from all directions. The Proto Core houses all systems in a centralized silo for ultra-low maintenance living. Environmentally sensitive, the home is equipped with an energy efficient cool roof.

*****AVAILABLE TO VIEW UPON REQUEST*****

(RLNE3536088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 W 78th St have any available units?
5657 W 78th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 W 78th St have?
Some of 5657 W 78th St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 W 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
5657 W 78th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 W 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5657 W 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 5657 W 78th St offer parking?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not offer parking.
Does 5657 W 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 W 78th St have a pool?
Yes, 5657 W 78th St has a pool.
Does 5657 W 78th St have accessible units?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 W 78th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College