Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

5656 LA MIRADA Avenue

5656 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5656 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED! Available for immediate move-in. 2 Bedroom +1 Bathroom unit available Upper unit around 845 Sqft. in an 8- unit apartment building along with a new laminate floor. New paint, newly re-glazed bathtub, and new toilet. The unit included in a new refrigerator, stove and new wall unit air conditioner. Ceiling heated heater system. On-site coin laundry. Bright and airy. Gated parking and 2 tandem parking spaces. No smoking, please. No pet. Closed to shopping, dining, public transportation, 101 N. freeway and walking distance to Sunset. The building has completed Earth Quake seismic. Retrofit Requirement. Available for Immediate move-in ready! You can email or text me directly for a prompt response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have any available units?
5656 LA MIRADA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have?
Some of 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5656 LA MIRADA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
