5656 LA MIRADA Avenue

RENOVATED! Available for immediate move-in. 2 Bedroom +1 Bathroom unit available Upper unit around 845 Sqft. in an 8- unit apartment building along with a new laminate floor. New paint, newly re-glazed bathtub, and new toilet. The unit included in a new refrigerator, stove and new wall unit air conditioner. Ceiling heated heater system. On-site coin laundry. Bright and airy. Gated parking and 2 tandem parking spaces. No smoking, please. No pet. Closed to shopping, dining, public transportation, 101 N. freeway and walking distance to Sunset. The building has completed Earth Quake seismic. Retrofit Requirement. Available for Immediate move-in ready! You can email or text me directly for a prompt response.