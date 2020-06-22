5656 GENTRY Avenue

Amenities

Classic ranch pool home in Valley Village. Single family residence offers peaceful living in a quiet neighborhood just a short commute to the Valley and Hollywood. Hardwood floors and a brick fireplace create a cozy ambiance in the large living room. Adjacent great room features a soaring ceiling, raised corner fireplace, lots of natural light and a charming Dutch door + doggie-door to fenced yard! Open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances incl. gas range, plenty of storage and a combination of beautiful granite and wood worktops--perfect for food prep. Hardwood floors continue in each bright airy bedroom. Full baths are equally light. A spacious patio with covered area for outdoor grilling and entertaining includes a fire pit and large inviting fenced pool. Shopping and restaurants offer an eclectic mix of artisan cafes, quaint bookstores and boutiques. Enjoy entertainment and nightlife such as Universal Studios Hollywood, Hard Rock Cafe, live theater venues and comedy clubs