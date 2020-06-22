All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5656 GENTRY Avenue

5656 Gentry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5656 Gentry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Classic ranch pool home in Valley Village. Single family residence offers peaceful living in a quiet neighborhood just a short commute to the Valley and Hollywood. Hardwood floors and a brick fireplace create a cozy ambiance in the large living room. Adjacent great room features a soaring ceiling, raised corner fireplace, lots of natural light and a charming Dutch door + doggie-door to fenced yard! Open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances incl. gas range, plenty of storage and a combination of beautiful granite and wood worktops--perfect for food prep. Hardwood floors continue in each bright airy bedroom. Full baths are equally light. A spacious patio with covered area for outdoor grilling and entertaining includes a fire pit and large inviting fenced pool. Shopping and restaurants offer an eclectic mix of artisan cafes, quaint bookstores and boutiques. Enjoy entertainment and nightlife such as Universal Studios Hollywood, Hard Rock Cafe, live theater venues and comedy clubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have any available units?
5656 GENTRY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have?
Some of 5656 GENTRY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 GENTRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5656 GENTRY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 GENTRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5656 GENTRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5656 GENTRY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 GENTRY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5656 GENTRY Avenue has a pool.
Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5656 GENTRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 GENTRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 GENTRY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
