5655 Topeka Drive

Amenities
New listing!Turn Key,Move in Ready. You'll love staying in our modern home - newly furnished (Optional) & equipped with everything needed for a comfortable stay! Includes Nest thermostat for central air conditioning, private front yard & gated parking for 4 cars.
Walk to the famous Ventura Blvd or drive to Westfield (HUGE) shopping mall, Hollywood, Universal Studios, Venice/Santa Monica Beach, Getty Museum, Melrose/Rodeo Drive, La Brea Tar Pits, Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon trails & more!