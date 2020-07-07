5655 Topeka Drive

Amenities

parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave furnished oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New listing!Turn Key,Move in Ready. You'll love staying in our modern home - newly furnished (Optional) & equipped with everything needed for a comfortable stay! Includes Nest thermostat for central air conditioning, private front yard & gated parking for 4 cars.



Walk to the famous Ventura Blvd or drive to Westfield (HUGE) shopping mall, Hollywood, Universal Studios, Venice/Santa Monica Beach, Getty Museum, Melrose/Rodeo Drive, La Brea Tar Pits, Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon trails & more!