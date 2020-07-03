All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

5655 COMO Circle

5655 North Como Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5655 North Como Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming gated custom villa-style home with incredible views available for lease in the hillside community. This beautiful Siena home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hardwood floors vaulted ceilings and functional floor plan with over 3500 sf of living space. Expansive living room opens to the dining room and includes wooden plank flooring, built-in fireplace and plenty of windows to allow for natural light. Downstairs family room opens to outside patio with barbecue area, built-in fire pit and scenic views of the hills. Cooks kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large pantry and stone floor. Master suite offers a true retreat with sitting area and an oversized balcony with breathtaking views. Bonus wine tasting room, office with built-ins, and additional storage in the garage. This ideal home is a must see! House is equipped with solar, which reduces monthly utilities. Also available semi furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 COMO Circle have any available units?
5655 COMO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5655 COMO Circle have?
Some of 5655 COMO Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 COMO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5655 COMO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 COMO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5655 COMO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5655 COMO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5655 COMO Circle offers parking.
Does 5655 COMO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5655 COMO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 COMO Circle have a pool?
No, 5655 COMO Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5655 COMO Circle have accessible units?
No, 5655 COMO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 COMO Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5655 COMO Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

