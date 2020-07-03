5655 COMO Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Charming gated custom villa-style home with incredible views available for lease in the hillside community. This beautiful Siena home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hardwood floors vaulted ceilings and functional floor plan with over 3500 sf of living space. Expansive living room opens to the dining room and includes wooden plank flooring, built-in fireplace and plenty of windows to allow for natural light. Downstairs family room opens to outside patio with barbecue area, built-in fire pit and scenic views of the hills. Cooks kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large pantry and stone floor. Master suite offers a true retreat with sitting area and an oversized balcony with breathtaking views. Bonus wine tasting room, office with built-ins, and additional storage in the garage. This ideal home is a must see! House is equipped with solar, which reduces monthly utilities. Also available semi furnished.